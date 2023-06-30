"We are gutted to be losing him because he has been instrumental in everything we have done since I have been here," said Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

Johannesburg — Former Springboks hooker Akker van der Merwe has joined famed South African outfit the Bulls after quitting English Premiership club Sale Sharks, officials confirmed on Friday.

"Akker brings infectious energy to everything he does and you can hear him through the walls around the training ground."

Although the Bulls have not officially announced his signing, an official told AFP Van der Merwe is joining the franchise after former Springboks hooker Bismarck du Plessis retired this month.

Van der Merwe will compete for the number two shirt with Johan Grobbelaar, considered unlucky by many observers not to be in contention for a 2023 Rugby World Cup place.