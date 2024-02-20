All Blacks try machine Will Jordan out for six months after shoulder surgery

All Blacks try machine Will Jordan will be out for six months because of shoulder surgery, the Canterbury Crusaders announced on Tuesday, a blow to the defending Super Rugby champions on the eve of the new season. Jordan, 25, who was the top try-scorer at last year's World Cup, needs an operation on a pre-existing injury and will miss the entire Super Rugby campaign that kicks off this week.

Never easy sharing this news, but we’re gutted to not have Will Jordan taking to the field for us in 2024 😢



Looking forward to seeing Will back out on the pitch later in the year 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/jGBpHnnurv — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) February 19, 2024 The Crusaders, under new head coach Rob Penney, start their bid for an eighth straight title away to the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday — a repeat of last year's Super Rugby final. "It's tough for any team to lose a world-class player like Will Jordan," said Penney.

"He will be greatly missed." Jordan is expected to return in "approximately six months", the Crusaders said in a statement, meaning the flying wing, who can also play full-back, looks certain also to be out of New Zealand's Tests in July against England and Fiji. It also puts a question mark over his participation in New Zealand's Rugby Championship matches in August and September.

The prolific Jordan has scored 31 tries in as many Tests for New Zealand and touched down eight times in France 2023, including a hat-trick in the semi-final win over Argentina. New Zealand went on to lose 12-11 to South Africa in the World Cup final.