Andre never stopped working for EP, says SA Rugby’s Alexander as EP Rugby president Rademan succumbs to Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - EASTERN Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan was a “great servant of the game” who worked tirelessly to bring stability to the sport in the province. That was part of the tribute paid by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, after Rademan passed away on Tuesday night due to Covid-19.

The 62-year-old Rademan had won re-election as EP Rugby Union president in May after his first four-year term. SA Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday that Rademan had been on a ventilator in hospital in Gqeberha, having tested positive for Covid-19 a while ago. Rademan had tried hard to get Eastern Province rugby back on track after a tumultuous recent history that saw them drop out of top-flight rugby in the Currie Cup Premier Division, while the Southern Kings franchise was relegated from Super Rugby, which was followed by their demotion out of the PRO14 competition as well.

EP had lost most of their sponsors as a result, a situation worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Elephants returned to action in the Preparation Cup earlier this year under new coach Peter de Villiers, although they suffered heavy defeats as they were forced to field a side filled with mainly amateur club players. But they had a Covid-19 outbreak in June, which saw 11 players and coach De Villiers contract the coronavirus, and they have all since recovered.

EP have played four matches in the Currie Cup First Division in recent weeks, winning one and losing three, with their most recent encounter a 41-20 defeat to Border in East London last Saturday. “We’ve lost a great servant of the game – Andre brought stability to Eastern Province in a difficult time, and always put the needs of his province above his own,” Alexander said on Wednesday. “With Andre steering the ship in EP, things started looking much better, and he worked incredibly hard to ensure the union was in a good place.

“His re-election a few months ago showed that he had the support to ensure they move forward, and despite being put under pressure from various forces in the union, Andre kept his head down and never stopped working for EP. “He worked tirelessly with SA Rugby on one side, and the Nelson Mandela Metro, their clubs, schools and other stakeholders in EP on the other side, to bring stability to the union. This is really sad news, not only for his family and friends, but also for rugby in Eastern Province. “Our condolences go out to his wife, Carol, their children – Chris and Werner Rademan and Chris Dicks – grandchildren, other family and friends. May you find solace in the memories of a great man during this very difficult time.”

Alexander paid tribute to a former rugby liaison officer in the Western Cape and Gauteng, Reverend Peter Adams, who also succumbed to Covid-19 last Saturday, Adams was a reverend in the United Reformed Church of South Africa, and had assisted visiting rugby teams and at the Cape Town Sevens. “Peter was a popular liaison officer to touring teams, both in the Western Cape and in Gauteng, and served the game we all love,” Alexander said.

“Apart from his calling in the church, he loved the game, and after his playing days at Blakes RFC in Stellenbosch, he also served as secretary to Langa RFC. “We are thinking of his wife Carol, and children Carlo and Carla, in this very difficult time.” @AshfakMohamed