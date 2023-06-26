Boland Rugby on verge of equity deal after Johann Rupert, Patrice Motsepe table offer

Cape Town — Boland Rugby Union (BRU) has over the next week to convince its clubs why the proposed deal with Johann Rupert and Patrice Motsepe is a step in the right direction for the union and its professional arm. Rupert and Motsepe, who also owns a controlling stake in the Blue Bulls, tabled an offer to buy a controlling 74% stake in the company of the provincial union.

The Boland Cavaliers, the union's professional team, this past weekend won the Currie Cup First Division at Boland Stadium in Wellington, and it is their goal to reach the Premier League of the Currie Cup next season. The financial injection that they will receive from the sale of the commercial arm, will provide them the opportunity to bulk up their squad ahead of next season. But, the clubs who own 100% of the commercial arm currently, will have the final say if the BRU can go ahead with the deal or not. The offer is described as 'one they can't say no to'. The BRU president met with club officials on Sunday and has given them 10 days to discuss and provide feedback on the proposed takeover by Rupert's Remgro and Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital.

The deal also has to go through two committees of SA Rugby, the Fincom and executive committee, and then it will be taken back to the clubs before it will be sealed. IOL Sport understands that the BRU is eager to get into bed with Rupert and Motsepe, and the offer is currently the only one they are looking at. Bennie van Rooi, BRU president, confirmed on the online club rugby talk show Hardekole that there are other offers from companies wanting to buy in, but this is the one that was on paper for them.

There are those with concerns, though, especially what the takeover will mean to club rugby players looking to fight their way into the provincial team, but the union has money to buy and bolster the squad. After winning the First Division, Boland will also have a tough task holding on to the talent in their side with the fullback Cameron Hufke already attracting attention after a brilliant season. They will have to keep their best players at the union if they are to keep the concerned parties happy.