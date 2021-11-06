Champions Team coach Jake White a fan of exhibition match

Cape Town – Bulls director of rugby and Carling Champions Team coach Jake White believes the exhibition match can become a regular feature going forward. The Champions Team, made up of Currie Cup players and selected by fans through a voting process, was not only significant due to it being a first, but also because it was the first time in 20 months that spectators were allowed back into a stadium in South Africa.

The match – which the South Africans won 85-17 – took place at Loftus on Saturday. Speaking after the game White, who has dominated domestic rugby over the last two seasons as a coach, shared why he feels a match of this nature can do the game a lot of good. “I think the most important thing is that the players enjoyed it – sometimes you need these kinds of games… and with that I’m talking about there not being any bonus points or pressure or anything. I think the players also enjoyed spending the week with some foreign players and coaches. The one thing you can get out of this is the memory, and the players will definitely have this,” he said.

“I think this can become a regular fixture – Carling have been very kind to us and the guys really enjoyed it. There were a lot of positives and I think this is going to grow legs. The players will also want the buy-in. “It was a learning experience for Kenya – they self said they want to qualify for a World Cup and they have massive respect for South Africa. This is the way to grow nations like Kenya and Zimbabwe. You saw the excitement on their faces of testing themselves against some of the best players in South Africa. “I think the way in which the organisation went in picking the players and the captain was also unique. Nama, for example, who plays for the Stormers was captain in the second half. I think it was nice to see everybody have a chance to show their abilities and their strengths.”

He went on to say that a match like this is not only beneficial in terms of giving players exposure, but that it also allows for coaches to get to know them on another level. “My message to the players was that this game is an opportunity to play to the best of their abilities. There were a couple of players there. When you sit around the dinner table with these guys then you find out that Nama is finishing his BSc degree, I mean you’ve got to be smart to do that. And he is doing that while moving for the Stormers. “I thoroughly enjoyed it. Coaches and players get set in their ways and a game like this allows you to do things differently. I enjoyed the fact that it was a one-off and the fact that I didn’t know the players. It looked this team had played a game together before, and that is always nice to see.”