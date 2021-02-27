Cheetahs to go on full chase against Stormers

CAPE TOWN - EARLIER this week, Stormers coach John Dobson said that they are lucky to play the Cheetahs in their first game as he expects them to field a full-strength team for their first match of the Preparation Series. And he was right.

The Free State team went with close to a full-strength line-up for the match at Cape Town Stadium, while the Stormers have mixed it up with youth and a bit of experience with the goal of giving all players some game time. Speaking during the team announcement press conference, Dobson said this game will present a good opportunity to ‘gauge’ their players – something that’s needed, especially for a guy like Kade Wolhuter, who can be expected to play a role during the Rainbow Cup.

“We are actually quite lucky that our first two games are against the Cheetahs and Griquas. Those teams aren’t involved in the Rainbow Cup, I would imagine they will be playing close to their full strength teams and will have all the points to prove,” said Dobson.

ALSO READ: 3 questions Stormers need to answer before the new campaign

“Griquas had a tough time in the Currie Cup and deserved better and Cheetahs were certainly unlucky. Those are two high-level oppositions. So it gives us a chance to gauge our squad. Let’s say there might be 30 or 32 places in the Rainbow Cup squad, a player like a Marcel Theunissen or BJ Dixon is playing for his place on that plane.”