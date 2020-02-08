Hamilton - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland continued to make a bold impression in Super Rugby on Saturday as he guided the Chiefs to a 25-15 win over three-time defending champions the Crusaders.
The match pitted Gatland against Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, an applicant for the All Blacks head coaching role last year, and a man many New Zealanders believed should have been given the job.
The Crusaders made an explosive beginning with two tries inside the first 15 minutes to All Blacks winger Sevu Reece, and looked set to dominate the game.
Playing with little possession, the Chiefs managed to score a try of their own and to go to halftime only four points down at 12-8. They seized the lead with another try only three minutes into the second spell, which gave them the lead for the first time.
The Crusaders leveled the scores with a penalty, but the Chiefs pulled away again with a try to winger Sean Wainui and bravely held out waves of Crusaders attacks.