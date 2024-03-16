The Waikato Chiefs rediscovered their attacking verve to outclass the Fijian Drua 46-29 on Saturday and move to third in the standings, while the ACT Brumbies snapped an 11-year drought in Dunedin. Inspired by All Blacks fly-half Damian McKenzie, the Chiefs scored six tries to four at home in Hamilton, pulling away in the second half after leading 24-17 at the interval.

It was a disappointing result for the Drua, who were coming off an upset of the Canterbury Crusaders in Lautoka and were competitive early on, crossing twice through midfield back Iosefo Masi in the first 22 minutes. Their intensity fell away against the Chiefs, whose sole loss in four rounds this season came last week, when they were stifled by the second-placed Queensland Reds. Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson was pleased his game-breaking backline could deliver a reminder of what they are capable of.

"There were probably a few stages there where we got a bit too loose with ball in hand but it's awesome when we can get some of those plays to come off — it's pretty nice to watch," he said. Flanker Kaylum Boshier crossed twice while McKenzie's speed and awareness was at the heart of many attacking moments, complementing his 16 points with the boot. Earlier, the Brumbies fought back from a halftime deficit to beat the Otago Highlanders 27-21 and end their long drought in Dunedin.

Corey Toole and Lachlan Lonergan scored tries in the second half for the Brumbies while fly-half Noah Lolesio landed 12 points from kicks. Coach Stephen Larkham sensed his team and the Reds — both boasting three wins from four after the Queensland side beat the Melbourne Rebels on Friday — could mount credible campaigns this year. "The Reds have been impressive and I think the Australian teams are starting to get on a bit of a roll," former Wallabies great Larkham said.

"You're four rounds in now, you'd be expecting that your combinations are starting to work. "We're looking at the bigger picture and making sure we're getting growth every week." In Sydney, the Auckland Blues survived a late scare to hold on for a 12-10 win over the NSW Waratahs.

The Blues dominated territory in a physical contest with tries from prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and fly-half Zarn Sullivan earning them a 12-3 lead midway through the second half. But a converted try from Waratahs debutant Jay Fonokalafi late on set up a grandstand finish.