LONDON – England flanker James Haskell is to retire at the end of the season after struggling to overcome a succession of injuries during his year at Premiership club Northampton. Recurring ankle and toe problems have severely restricted Haskell's game time at Franklin's Gardens and the 34-year-old has decided to end a decorated 77-cap career that began at Wasps in 2002.

Three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam, and a man-of-the-series contribution to England's 3-0 whitewash of Australia in 2016 feature among his achievements.

"I have loved every minute of my career in rugby and feel very privileged to have played with and against some exceptional players," the 2017 British and Irish Lions tourist said.

"I wish I'd been able to offer more to Northampton on the field this season. This next chapter was supposed to go a very different way. However, that is the nature of professional sport.

"I've never spent so much time injured in my entire career, but I'm doing everything I can to help the squad here until my contract ends."

Haskell spent the bulk of his career at Wasps, with his two spells at the club sandwiching stints in French, Japanese and New Zealand club rugby.

He joined Northampton last year after his contract at the Ricoh Arena was not renewed in the hope that by staying in the Premiership he might be selected for this year's World Cup in Japan.

Eddie Jones has looked elsewhere for his flankers, however, with the emergence of Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Mark Wilson taking England in a different direction.

As a mainstay of Jones's back row for the first two years of the Australian's reign, Haskell played the best rugby of his Test career as a big-hitting openside, who also offered a threat at the breakdown

"When I look back at my time coaching James, it will always bring a smile to my face," Jones said.

"It was a privilege to coach him, but also great fun. He's what I'd describe as a 'glue' player – someone who always tries to bring a squad together.

"His tour to Australia in 2016 sticks in my mind. He was absolutely outstanding on that tour, amazingly physical, uncompromising and just totally dominant."

