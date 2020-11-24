Former France rugby international Christophe Dominici found dead at 48 - police

PARIS - Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police and other sources said Tuesday.

Dominici, who played 67 times for France, was seen by a witness jumping from a disused building in the Saint-Cloud park, police said.

The diminutive Dominici - he was 1.72m and 82kg - scored 25 tries in 67 Tests for France, including eight tries across three World Cups.

His greatest moment, arguably, came in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand when his second-half try, skating down the left touchline, sparked a remarkable comeback from the French who went on to seal their place in the final.

Dominici also enjoyed a glittering club career, first with Toulon, where he was born, and then at Stade Francais with whom he won the French championship five times.