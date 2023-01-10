Johannesburg — Former Lions and Bulls captain, Burger Odendaal, has signed for Northampton Saints, it was confirmed by the English Premiership Rugby team on Tuesday. Odendaal left the Lions last year for a contract with the now relegated Wasps, only to find himself jobless a few weeks into his new posting. The Coventry-based side were suspended from all rugby-related activities in October last year due to financial troubles.

Subsequently, the club’s staff and players were made redundant, leaving Odendaal and Co out in the cold. The centre then travelled to Japan to play for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo. Odendaal has now put pen to paper on a contract with Saints, and will complete the remainder of the season in England. “The last couple of months have been a crazy time for my family and I, but I am very grateful and excited to have the opportunity to come to Northampton Saints,” Odendaal said on the club’s website.

“Throughout my career, I’ve maybe been seen just as someone who can act as a bit of a battering ram in the midfield, but I believe there is a lot more to my game than just taking the ball into contact. I like attacking to space and playing attacking rugby, so it’s exciting for me to join a team like Saints, who play that style already. “We were just getting used to life in the UK when everything happened with Wasps, and the Premiership from what I experienced so far is a competition filled with great teams, so I’m really looking forward to returning and testing myself in English rugby once again,” Odendaal said. Saints play Munster on Saturday in Heineken Challenge Cup action, a game that Odendaal will in all probability not be available for. A week later, La Rochelle await in the same tournament, a clash that Odendaal could play if he is registered with the EPCR.

