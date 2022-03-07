Hat-trick hero Kyle Cyster helps Madibaz beat Ixias 36-26 in Varsity Cup

Centurion — Led by three try hero Kyle Cyster, Nelson Mandela University Madibaz delivered a hard-fought 36-26 victory over Central University of Technology Ixias in their Varsity Cup match at Nelson Mandela University Stadium, in Gqeberha, on Monday. Cyster was in scintillating form in the first half as he scored three incredible tries as his side collected their first Varsity Cup win in three years.

The Madibaz notched up the first try of the match in the fifth minute, after a number of phases inside the Ixias half prop Warwick Griffin dived over from close range for a 5-0 lead. Fullback Cyster scored a stunning individual try for Madibaz with a chip kick ahead of the defence before gathering the ball low before the line and scoring a Point of Origin (POR) try. With the conversion from in front by flyhalf Sibalomzi Mqeni, the score moved to 14-0 in favour of the hosts inside a quarter of an hour. Moments later Cyster was at it again with an explosive run through the Ixias defence, before darting over in the corner for a 19-0 lead after 17 minutes.

The second try of Kyle Cyster's hattrick for @Madibaz_Sport ! Slices through and outpaces the Ixias defence.



Beautiful to watch! #RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/GcAI6ofObi — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 7, 2022 Madibaz wing Khakalethu Bophi was next to score after he out-sprinted Ixias fullback Floris Brand to the ball in the goal area for his side’s fourth try and a 24-0 lead, with just a quarter of the game played. Ixias finally made their way onto the scoreboard in the 25th minute as hooker Tiaan Drotske was the scorer after a strong rolling maul. Floris Brand slotted the conversion to make it 24-7. Cyster completed a sensational hat-trick after launching an up and under from his own half which bounced in the Ixias 22, which he gathered in a flash for another POR try. Mqeni added the conversion to see his team mover 33-7 ahead.

Ixias were next to score as prop Sisipho Nofuya showed good strength to dot the ball down from a ruck from close range. Brand added the extra two to make it 33-14. After a quiet start to the second half, Madibaz lock Dylan Halgreen was yellow-carded for taking out an Ixias player in the air during a lineout in the 54th minute. Madibaz scored a penalty on the hour mark, for the first points of the second half, as Mqeni nudged the ball over from in front to make it 36-14.

Ixias scored the first try of the second half with the ball moving to Christiaan Venter on the wing, as he dived over in the corner to take the score to 36-19 with just over 12 minutes left. Ixias scored again in the 74th minute with scrum half Zinedene Booysen making a quick break in the Madibaz 22. Brand added the conversion to make it a 10-point game at 36-26. Scorers:

Madibaz 36 (33): Tries: Warwick Griffin, Kyle Cyster 3 (2xPOR), Khakalethu Bophi. Conversions: Sibalomzi Mqeni (3). Penalty: Mqeni Ixias 26 (14): Tries: Tiaan Drotske, Sisipho Nofuya, Christiaan Venter, Zinedene Booysen, Conversions: Floris Brand (3) @Golfhackno1