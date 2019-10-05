KUMAMOTO – Forget rugby at the World Cup – Tonga are mixing things up with soccer and tennis at training before they head into their Pool C clash with three-times finalists France on Sunday.
The Pacific islanders booted around a soccer ball and practised one-handed catches with tennis balls as they went through their paces at Kumamoto Stadium at a light training session on Saturday.
The standards were mixed, with beefy prop forwards having the odd fresh-air shot at the soccer ball when it rolled in their direction.
Tonga's Australian assistant coach Grant Doorey said it was all about decompressing before putting their game faces on.
"Tongans have fun, family and faith as core values and we make sure there is a time to have fun and then make the change mentally," he told reporters at the stadium.