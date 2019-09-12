MIYAZAKI – England have come to the place where rugby miracles are made and Steve Borthwick, who was here with Japan in 2015, believes that another historic triumph can be launched from Miyazaki. Four years ago, Borthwick was forwards coach under Eddie Jones as Japan’s Brave Blossoms capitalised on a training camp in Miyazaki to produce the greatest upset in World Cup history, beating South Africa in Brighton.

Now, Jones and Borthwick are back with another squad on another mission.

Speaking on the day that a film called The Brighton Miracle had its premiere in Tokyo, Borthwick said: "I remember Eddie addressing the Japan team in 2014. He said: “We can’t win the World Cup, we aren’t good enough, but we can be the team of the World Cup. We can inspire a nation, we can make people want to play rugby, create a new history for Japanese rugby."

"Did that team create a new history? Did they inspire? Everything I have seen out here says: “Yes”. If I played a part in helping players achieve things they had not imagined before, helped inspire kids to play rugby, then I am happy to have played a part."

England were spreading the word yesterday too as Borthwick and players visited a local high school, where pupils gave them a rapturous welcome and their brass band played We Will Rock You.

Afterwards, the players had a go at archery. In the place where rugby miracles are made, England have various targets in their sights.

And in Borthwick they have a man who knows how to hit them.

