Australia coach Michael Cheika watches as his team warm up before the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Oita Stadium against England. Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

OITA – Australia coach Michael Cheika said on Sunday he would not seek reappointment to the post when his contract expires at the end of the year. The Wallabies were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals on Saturday when they were beaten 40-16 by England at Oita Stadium.

Cheika had previously said he would step down if Australia did not improve on their run to the final in 2015 in Japan and win the World Cup for a third time.

On Saturday Cheika made headlines when he slammed a question asking about his future. The coach said “it was cruel” that a journalist should ask him about his intentions in the immediate wake of the heavy defeat on Saturday

However this morning he conceded the time was right for change.