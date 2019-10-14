KUMAMOTO – England will have had an extra week to freshen up before their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia but the teams' different preparations will mean little on matchday, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said on Monday.
Australia won their last pool clash against Georgia on Friday but England's final group match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis, giving Eddie Jones's side a two-week break after their win over Argentina on Oct. 5.
“Doesn’t really matter,” Cheika told reporters at the team hotel in Odawara. “We have been preparing each day to try and get the best out of ourselves and building.
“Nothing ever goes perfect. We’ve had our little things whether they’re on the field or off the field, obstacles we’ve had to overcome, that’s par for the course. I don’t want to be lucky or have the gods smile on me or anything like that.”
Australia head into the blockbuster quarter-final in Oita on Saturday as clear underdogs having failed to produce a complete performance in wins over Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay, and a loss to Wales.