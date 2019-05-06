Former All Black prop Carl Hayman was charged with several counts of violence against his wife between 2016 and 2018, including “a powerful slap” necessitating three days off work. Photo: @Carlhayman/Twitter

PAU, France – Former All Black Carl Hayman was on Monday handed a four-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence, with the ex-Toulon star admitting to “a problem with alcohol” at the end of his playing career. The 39-year-old was charged with several counts of violence against his wife between 2016 and 2018, including “a powerful slap” necessitating three days off work.

The verdict was handed down by a criminal court in Pau, where Hayman was forwards coach until his sacking by the Top 14 side in January after an altercation with members of his squad.

The 45-time All Black had been in charge of the Top 14 side’s forwards since 2016 after winning the French title and three European Cups as a player with Toulon.

As well as physical violence Hayman was charged with psychological damage, nuisance calls and insults.

“It's inexcusable,” Hayman said. “I had a problem with alcohol at the end of my professional playing career.”

His lawyer, Christophe Arcaute, told the court: “He knows that he committed the irreparable.

“To recognise that he’s an alcoholic, to admit his weaknesses in this particular environment, that doesn’t happen.

“He is aware that the facts are serious. He is teetotal now.”

Hayman, separated from his wife, has spent the last few months dedicating himself to raising money for charity. He is planning to return to New Zealand.

Hayman was a stalwart of the New Zealand side between 2001 and 2007, during which he played 45 Test matches for the All Blacks.

AFP