When Japan awoke yesterday, it was unclear whether this game would even take place.
Come kick-off, nearly 70,000 fans were in for the ride.
The home side’s pulsating victory was the perfect climax to all the uncertainty.
"Many people in Japan received the hazard (warnings during the typhoon) but they can see this game and the players can encourage the people," said one fan, Wataru Ota. "I hope every Japanese person sees this game and is united and motivated."
In contrast, this proved a dark night for Scotland. For fans such as John Reilly, however, even defeat was better than another day without rugby.