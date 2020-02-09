DUBLIN – Ireland coach Andy Farrell says there is still room for improvement following back-to-back wins at the start of the Six Nations and with a crunch clash against England at Twickenham later this month.
Ireland were impressive in their 24-14 bonus-point victory over Wales in Dublin on Saturday as they dominated territory, the breakdown and set-piece play, and scored four tries to two.
But Farrell, who took over the team from Joe Schmidt following last year’s World Cup, felt his side could be more clinical and hopes they show that against England in a match that could go a long way to deciding this year’s Six Nations title.
"We said it wasn’t a brilliant performance but we had a good preparation this week with an improved performance," Farrell told reporters.
"But even after a bonus-point win there is plenty more in us and we’ll be looking to do that.