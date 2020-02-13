Lock Michael Fatialofa suffered a neck injury in a match on January 4. Photo: @MichaelFats on Instagram

LONDON – Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has taken his first steps in his medical rehabilitation from a neck injury that occurred less than a minute after coming onto the field in a match on Jan. 4. The New Zealand-born Fatialofa released a video on his Instagram account late on Wednesday showing him moving his toes and elevating his legs without support before he is seen taking some tentative steps with the help of medical staff.

"Six weeks deep. Doctors didn't know me. Could be years of grinding ahead but determined to get out of this chair," Fatialofa wrote.

The 27-year-old spent four weeks in hospital after having surgery before he was transferred to a specialist spinal unit on February 4.