Huw Jones picked up a knee ligament injury during Scotland’s 22-13 defeat by Ireland last Saturday. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Action Images via Reuters

EDINBURGH – Scotland centre Huw Jones is expected to miss the remainder of the Six Nations with knee ligament damage, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Thursday. The Glasgow Warriors player picked up the injury during Scotland’s 22-13 defeat by Ireland last Saturday, and scan results indicate the recovery time would be likely to extend beyond the end of the current championship.

Jones has returned to his club for treatment, and faces a race to be fit for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Saracens on March 30.

The news follows Stuart Hogg’s injury setback. Hogg damaged his shoulder ligaments in the first half of the Ireland match.

The fullback remains under the joint care of the Warriors and Scotland medical teams, with no timescale put on his return.

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland are next in action against France in Paris on February 23. They beat Italy 33-20 in their opener earlier this month.

