PARIS - France coach Fabien Galthie has made one injury-enforced change to his backline for the home Six Nations clash with Italy at the Stade de France on Sunday. Arthur Vincent comes into the side at outside centre to replace New Zealand-born Virimi Vakatawa, who has not fully recovered from a triceps injury sustained early on in the stunning 24-17 home victory over England in their opener last weekend.

Vincent, 20, will make his first start after coming off the bench against England.

"Vincent is a player with a perfect career: he is part of the generation of the world champion under-20, captain last year," Galthie told reporters. "He is present at every match with his Montpellier club. He performs very well in training with us. We expect him to be himself, to bring us his strengths, his maturity and his youth too. He is more of a multi-purpose centre that can play both the first and second centre positions."

The rest of the starting team remains unchanged, with Charles Ollivon leading the team from the side of the scrum.