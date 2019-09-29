France's Sebastien Vahaamahina during a lineout. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

TOKYO – Recent upsets by Japan and Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup have served as a warning to France not to take any team lightly, lock Sebastien Vahaamahina said ahead of the side's clash against the United States in Fukuoka on Wednesday. Uruguay stunned a fatigued and error-prone Fiji, who were tipped as potential quarter-finalists while hosts Japan beat recently top-ranked Ireland to put themselves in pole position to reach the knockouts for the first time.

"That is a warning to us," Vahaamahina said. "That's how we have to take it - we mustn't relax but, on the contrary, build and lift the level of our game."

Vahaamahina praised certain aspects of the United States' performance in their 45-7 loss to England last Thursday, calling them physical and well-organised while team mate Gael Fickou said he also expects a tough physical encounter.

"It's quite a direct style of rugby, with very physical players," Fickou said. "They don't move the ball around very well but they bring a lot of intensity, desire.