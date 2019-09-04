French club Montpellier sign Bok prop Lizo Gqoboka (left) on a short-term contract. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

KUMAGAYA – Montpellier, one of France’s leading rugby clubs, have announced the arrival of Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka. The Bulls front-ranker has signed a short-term deal with Montpellier, a Top 14 League club based in the south of France. The deal will be for the duration of the World Cup in Japan.

Gqoboka made his international debut for the Boks earlier this year and, up to now, has picked up two caps.

After consistent performances during the past Super Rugby season, he was rewarded with inclusion in the Springbok team.

Many pundits felt he was worth a place in SA’s Rugby World Cup squad, which is presently in Japan, but he missed out on selection.

"I am very excited to start this new adventure in Montpellier,” said Gqoboka. “I spoke with some club players and they are very happy here.

"The Top 14 is a great championship, which brings together many experienced international players. There are also many young talents who I can learn from.

"My personal goal is to contribute as much as possible to the success of the club.

"I cannot wait to take my first steps in front of Montpellier supporters,” added Gqoboka.

African News Agency (ANA)