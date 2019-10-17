OITA - Australian coach Michael Cheika's mantra is "bring something different" and he stuck resolutely to it on Thursday when he named teenager Jordan Petaia as starting outside centre for this weekend's World Cup quarter-final against England.
Petaia, the first player born this century to play for the Wallabies, only made his test debut in the third pool match against Uruguay having played fewer than 20 times for the Queensland Reds in a short but injury blighted career.
He is, though, frequently described by his team mates as a "freak athlete" - the same phrase often used to describe the now departed Israel Folau - and many of them have predicted a great future for the strapping 19-year-old.
"I've had thoughts about Jordy since the first day he actually walked into the club," said his Reds team mate, Samu Kerevi, who will line up alongside him in the centres against England on Saturday.
"He just had that rare talent and now he's really refining that, becoming the player that he is. He is still writing his own story ... he's going to be one of the greats."