TOKYO – All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has laughed off spying claims by England counterpart Eddie Jones and repeated his own assertions that the Australian likes to play mind games before big matches.
Jones told reporters on Tuesday that England had seen someone filming their training session in Tokyo ahead of their World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks, though he did not accuse the New Zealanders of being the culprits.
“Eddie and I both know it's all fair in love and war,” Hansen told a media conference on Thursday after naming his side for Saturday's semi-final at Yokohama Stadium.
“And Eddie knows in a time of war that you throw out a bit of distraction for you guys (the media) to deal with. Best clickbait in the world, 'someone is spying on us'.
“He didn't say it was us. He was very deliberate in doing that. He talked about it being someone else, probably a fan. But everyone has jumped on it. (He) has been very clever.”