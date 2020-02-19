Coming off an impressive win over Wales, Ireland will face England on Sunday. Photo: Ian Walton/Reuters

DUBLIN - Andy Farrell named an unchanged side from Ireland's impressive 24-14 victory over Wales last time out for Sunday's trip to face England as the new coach seeks to take a major step towards a Six Nations title. Ireland failed to light up a Rugby World Cup yet again last year and after a stuttering narrow win over Scotland in round one, they found their trademark Six Nations form against Wales in a bruising victory at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

A win over his native England would secure Farrell a first trophy - the Triple Crown - and make Ireland serious contenders for a fourth title in seven years ahead of a home game against Italy and trip to France, the only other side to win their first two games.

In the only change to the matchday 23, Leinster's Caelan Doris joins the bench after the 21-year-old backrow's debut against Scotland was cut short after four minutes when he suffered a concussion.