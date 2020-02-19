LONDON - It is 20 years since Italy sailed into the Six Nations on a wave of optimism by beating Scotland in the opening match of the expanded championship but when they face the same opponents on Saturday it will be with a very different mindset.
So far have Italy fallen from those heady days that they have not won a Six Nations match in their last 24 attempts. Their last win, also against Scotland in 2015, is their solitary success in 32 games spanning 6-1/2 tournaments.
In truth, it has not really been a story of decline as they have never been able to get much of a foothold in the tournament, having lobbied for years, when they were a competitive side, to be allowed to join the party.
After beating the Scots in Rome on their debut they promptly lost their next 14 matches. Only twice, in 2007 and 2013, have they managed two wins in a campaign. They have collected the wooden spoon for finishing last in 14 of their 20 campaigns.
Their failure to make any sort of dent in the status quo has led to calls for promotion and relegation, with Georgia, consistently Europe's next-strongest club, seemingly the most likely to make the leap.