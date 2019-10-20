TOKYO – All Blacks loose forward Matt Todd will likely miss the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England next Saturday in Yokohama after suffering a stinging blow to a shoulder he dislocated before the tournament in their quarter-final on Saturday.
Todd was sinbinned in the final few minutes by referee Nigel Owens for a professional foul shortly after he reeled away from a tackle clutching his left shoulder in the match against Ireland.
The 31-year-old missed the All Blacks' opening pool game against South Africa on Sept. 21 with a shoulder injury, although the All Blacks did not confirm it was a dislocation.
“He's hurt his shoulder again,” All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters on Sunday, the day after his side's 46-14 victory at Tokyo Stadium.
“It's unlikely he'll be available (for the England game) but everyone else is 100 per cent. He dislocated it a wee while ago and got a bang on it yesterday.