Jaco Peyper could be the only SA referee at the RWC, a leaked report alleges. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – It would seem that the rugby media may have laid their hands on World Rugby's match official appointments for the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year. A South African-based report says Springboks will not only have to overcome the best rugby teams in the world if they want to win this year’s World Cup in Japan, but they will also need to ready themselves for French referees as well.

An Afrikaans weekly says the only South African ref to make the cut will be Jaco Peyper, who refereed his 100th game in Super Rugby this past weekend. However, the report says there are four Frenchmen among the dozen refs selected. They are Jerome Garces, Romain Poite, Mathieu Raynal and Pascal Gauzere.

World Rugby will announce their list of 12 referees for the showpiece tournament later this year.

Marius Jonker is set for a TMO appointment at the Japan 2019 RWC. Photo: AP

A New Zealand-based report says the highly-rated Glen Jackson, New Zealand's referee of the year in 2018, has been overlooked for the team of whistlers at the World Cup.

The report says New Zealand will have two referees at the tournament. They are Ben O’Keefe and Paul Williams.

Australia is set to have two referees with Nic Berry and Angus Gardner on the list, while Nigel Owens (Wales), Luke Pearce (England), Wayne Barnes (England) round off those selected.

South Africa's Marius Jonker is set to be one of four TMOs appointed for the tournament.

African News Agency (ANA)

