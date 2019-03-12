South African born Kyle Steyn. Photo: www.GlasgowWarriors.org

EDINBURGH – South African born-and-bred three-quarter Kyle Steyn has been called up by Scotland for the Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday - thereby realising his dream of playing Test rugby. Many in South Africa and Scotland do not know much about the Johannesburg-born Steyn. He has a Scottish-born mother and has already played for that country's Sevens team.

Now comes the step-up to the Six Nations tournament for this 25-year-old who made 29 appearances for Griquas in 2017/18 at centre and on the wing. He also captained the side.

Steyn started out playing for the Golden Lions at Craven Week and for Maties in the Varsity Cup before joining Griquas where he played in the Currie Cup and the Rugby Challenge in 2017 and 2018.

He then moved to Scotland, joined Glasgow Warriors (where he has made only three appearances) and in 2018 played for their Sevens side on seven occasions.

This week Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, faced with injury problems and without his two wings Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour, announced that Steyn had been chosen in the squad to face England in the Calcutta Cup clash.

This has been quite a step up the ladder as Steyn's Glasgow debut came less than a month ago, against Cardiff Blues in the Pro14, before featuring against Connacht and Zebre.

But Steyn's call-up to the Scotland squad means he is about to realise his dream. He has always wanted to play Test rugby, even though it is Scotland and not the land of his birth.

African News Agency (ANA)





