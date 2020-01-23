LONDON – Former Saracens owner Nigel Wray broke rules by entering into investments in property and image rights with a number of players, according to a disciplinary report published Thursday that detailed how the club breached salary-cap regulations in one of English rugby’s biggest scandals.
The English and European champions were deducted 35 points ahead of the start of the English league season and fined more than 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) for three seasons' spending above the cap. Having failed to prove Saracens were now compliant with the salary cap,
The details behind the punishment had previously remained confidential, but were released by Premiership Rugby, which runs the English top tier, after Saracens said Wednesday they would be happy for the report to be made public.
The 103-page document says Saracens breached the salary cap by 1.1 million pounds ($1.44 million) in the 2016-17 season, by around 98,000 pounds ($128,000) in 2017-18, and by 906,000 pounds ($1.2 million) in 2018-19.
“Saracens continually and recklessly failed to comply with its obligations to co-operate” with the salary-cap rules, stated the report, which added that the breaches were all the more serious because the club had already settled a charge of flouting the cap in 2015.