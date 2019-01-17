Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer is still in charge at Stade Francais. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

PARIS – Former club player and forwards coach Fabrice Landreau was on Thursday name sporting director of Stade Francais, the Top 14 side announced. The 50-year-old Landreau, who won four caps for France at hooker and played for Stade between 1999-2003 and took on a coaching role between 2004-9 before moving to Grenoble (2009-16) and then Toulon (2017-18), will have an off-field role, overseeing recruitment and development of the academy.

Ex-Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer remains head coach in the reshuffle.

Pascal Pape, the ex-France lock, heads the academy and will welcome South African Kobus Potgieter into the fold.

Stade president Hubert Patricot said the goal was to develop local talent with the aim of having 80 percent of the squad to have come through the academy.

Stade currently sit fourth in the Top 14, nine points off leaders Clermont.

But they are out of European competition, lying third in Pool 2 going into their final Challenge Cup match against Worcester on Saturday.

📃 Le club de la capitale réorganise sa direction sportive autour de Heyneke Meyer. La formation et le développement de jeunes joueurs, notamment français, sont plus que jamais au cœur des attentions du club.



Le communiqué officiel : https://t.co/zkOEFBGJ4p#SFParis — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) January 17, 2019

AFP