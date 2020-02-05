Rugby's Super League says it accepts that Australian Israel Folau has been legally registered as a player after he signed for Catalan Dragons last month, but it has now taken steps to be able to intervene in controversial signings.
Former rugby union player Folau had his contract with Rugby Australia torn up in May for posting on social media that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups -- one of a series of postings that angered LGBT campaigners.
Folau, who enjoyed a successful stint in the National Rugby League with Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos before switching codes, was told he would not be allowed a return to the NRL.
But the Rugby Football League (RFL) allowed the player's registration with French club Catalans.
"With the season under way, we now feel it is important for Super League to separate what is an off-field matter from what is happening on the field," the Super League Board said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday.