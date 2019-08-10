Eddie Jones pictured during an England training session. Photo: Neil Hall/EPA

LONDON – Backs Ben Te'o and Mike Brown were excluded from the final week of an England training camp after being involved in an altercation during a team social event, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday. New Zealand-born centre Te'o and outside back Brown were among four players cut from the training squad by coach Eddie Jones and neither was included in the matchday 23 for Sunday's World Cup warm-up test against Wales at Twickenham.

England coach Jones, who will finalise his 31-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, said that the players cut from the squad could still make it to Japan, where the World Cup kicks off on September 20.

The tournaments kicks off with the hosts Japan taking on Russia at the Tokyo Stadium.

The Times report said word of the clash got back to Jones after the social event designed at building stronger bonds between the players at the camp in Treviso, Italy.

Reuters