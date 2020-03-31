The Latest: Scotland rugby coach takes 25% salary deferral

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend has agreed to a 25% salary deferral from April 1 to September 1. The coaches of two professional sides, Richard Cockerill at Edinburgh and Dave Rennie at Glasgow, have made the same agreement, though Rennie begins his new job as Australia coach in July. Scottish Rugby also announced CEO Mark Dodson was taking a 30% deferral, and the board 25%. Last week, England coach Eddie Jones accepted a 25% pay cut.

Meanwhile, global soccer union FIFPro says seven-time Slovakian champion Zilina is opting for bankruptcy after offering players a “take it or leave it” 80% pay cut.

FIFPro says it believes Zilina is the first European club to go into liquidation since the coronavirus outbreak.

The union says Zilina “refused to negotiate with the (Slovak) player union."

The move follows the club selling 20-year-old forward Róbert Boženík to Feyenoord in January for a reported fee of about 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million).

Zilina is second in the now-suspended Slovak league. The club played in the Champions League in 2010-11 but lost all six games in a group that included Chelsea and Marseille.

