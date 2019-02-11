Ryan Wilson sustained knee ligament damage in Scotland's defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium. Photo: @Scotlandrugbyteam on twitter

EDINBURGH – Seasoned Scotland back-row forward Ryan Wilson will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a knee ligament injury, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Monday. The 29-year-old, capped 43 times since making his debut in 2013, had to be withdrawn at half-time of Saturday's 22-13 loss to Ireland at Murrayfield.

“Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson will play no further part in the Six Nations,” read the SRU statement.

“The Glasgow Warriors forward sustained knee ligament damage in the national team's round two defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday and will return to the care of his club's medical team.”

The SRU said centre Huw Jones and full-back Stuart Hogg would stay with the squad even though they are suffering from knee and shoulder ligament injuries.

“Both remain part of the Scotland squad and will be assessed by a specialist this week to inform their programme of rehabilitation,” said the SRU.

Scotland, who beat Italy in their Six Nations opener, next face France in Paris on February 23.

The French, who will be hurting following their 44-8 defeat by England on Sunday, have not lost at home to the Scots since the final Five Nations tournament in 1999, when Scotland beat them 36-22, with present head coach Gregor Townsend scoring one of their tries.

