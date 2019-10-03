FUKUOKA – Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses has urged his players to put on a good show against Australia and Wales in their final World Cup matches and convince the game's global powers they are worthy of more elite fixtures.
The Uruguayans were beaten 33-7 by Georgia in their last start on Sunday but showed their pedigree by stunning Pacific power Fiji in their World Cup opener at Kamaishi last week.
'Los Teros' will have their hands full against twice world champions Australia in Oita on Saturday before they take on the Welsh on Oct. 13 but Meneses said it was vital his side remained competitive to the end.
“Playing these rivals almost never happens to us and what we have ahead of us is a very good opportunity to use these two tier-one teams and title candidates as a measuring stick to see where we are,” he told reporters in Oita on Thursday.
“Do we want to play these games more often? Then let's take this opportunity to make it an almost formal request for more competition of this level.”