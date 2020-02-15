LONDON – Saracens and England prop Mako Vunipola said he had "no regrets" about entering into business ventures with the club's former chairman Nigel Wray, speaking in the wake of its relegation from the Premiership for breaching salary cap rules.
Saracens, who have won four Premiership titles and three European crowns in the past five years, have been sanctioned last month for spending above the league's 7 million pound ($9 million) salary cap.
An independent disciplinary panel report found that Wray had entered into ventures with players, including Vunipola and his brother Billy, totalling 1.3 million pounds.
"No regrets at all. If I had the choice to do it again, I'd do it again knowing what has happened," Vunipola told reporters at England's training session in London.
"That's no slight at not caring about what has happened to the club, more the fact that I know rugby is important and our careers are short, and I want to look ahead a bit.