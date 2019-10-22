Warren Gatland called up winger Owen Lane as an injury replacement. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

TOKYO – Winger Owen Lane has been called up into the Wales squad as an injury replacement for loose forward Josh Navidi, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. 

Wales will play South Africa in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday, while New Zealand will take on England in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Number eight Navidi injured his hamstring in the quarter-final victory over France on Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament on Monday. 

Lane can play on the wing or in the centres, where Wales have a number of injury concerns after Jonathan Davies missed the France match with a knee injury and with Hadleigh Parkes nursing shoulder and finger problems. 

The 21-year-old Cardiff Blues back made his test debut against Ireland in Cardiff in late August, scoring Wales's first try in the 22-17 loss. He will arrive in Japan on Tuesday in plenty of time for Sunday's match. 

