TOKYO – Winger Owen Lane has been called up into the Wales squad as an injury replacement for loose forward Josh Navidi, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.
Wales will play South Africa in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday, while New Zealand will take on England in the first semi-final on Saturday.
Number eight Navidi injured his hamstring in the quarter-final victory over France on Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament on Monday.
SQUAD UPDATE: @cardiff_blues wing @owen_lane has been called up to Wales' 31-man #RWC2019 squad, replacing Josh Navidi.— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 22, 2019
Lane, who made his international debut earlier this year, will arrive in Japan later this afternoon.