Wales flyhalf Gareth Anscombe was on Monday ruled out of World Cup with a knee injury. Photo: EPA/Neil Munns

CARDIFF – Wales fly half Gareth Anscombe has been ruled out of World Cup contention after suffering a knee injury during his team's loss to England in a warm-up match on Sunday, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Monday. Anscombe, 28, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the first half and tried to play through the pain before leaving the field.

“Gareth Anscombe is out of Rugby World Cup contention after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the match against England yesterday,” the WRU said in a statement.

“His prognosis and management will be determined following further specialist reviews. The Wales squad and management would like to wish Gareth the very best with his recovery.”

Wales play England again in another warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday, before playing Ireland at home and away. They begin their World Cup campaign on Sept. 23 against Pool D opponents Georgia in Toyota City.

