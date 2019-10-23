The New Zealand-born Gatland will say goodbye to the Wales job he has filled since 2007 at the end of this tournament. It has been a hugely successful career for Gatland with the current Six Nations and Grand Slam champions which has included leading the side to the World Cup semi-finals in 2011 and the quarter-finals in 2015.
Gatland is one win away from the final - either against Six Nations nemesis England or New Zealand.
The Welsh are reluctant to talk about what the next few days could mean for Gatland, the players and the country.
“We don’t want to get caught up in it being Gats’ last two weeks, or week, or whatever,” said flyhalf veteran Dan Biggar. “He’d be big enough to say that it’s about making sure everything is right for us going on to the field.