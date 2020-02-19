CARDIFF - Wales will play world champions South Africa and New Zealand in this year’s November internationals, a stern test of their early progress under new coach Wayne Pivac.
The Welsh Rugby Union announced the traditional November fixtures on Wednesday, which also includes games against Fiji and Argentina at the Principality Stadium.
Fiji will open the series on November. 7, before Pivac is pitted against fellow countrymen New Zealand the following week.
Argentina are the third opponents on Sunday, Nov. 22, before the Springboks contest the final game on November 28.
Wales to host Fiji, Nz, Arg & SA @principalitysta this Autumn Series:— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 19, 2020
