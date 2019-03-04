Tatafu Polota-Nau has returned to Australia from England. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SYDNEY – Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has returned to Australia on loan from England's Leicester Tigers, answering a mayday call from old club NSW Waratahs which is dealing with an injury crisis. The Super Rugby side called on their former star for help as Tolu Latu serves a six-week suspension and with Sham Vui currently sidelined.

“With some of the squad unavailable for selection we needed to look at who could immediately slot into the Super Rugby level competition and was a good fit with our squad... Tatafu fits the bill,” said Tahs coach Daryl Gibson Monday.

“From a timing perspective it worked well with the Leicester Tigers calendar and we are currently finalising the paperwork,” he said.

“It's a win-win for us and Tatafu, who'll have the opportunity to get game time in front of the Australian coaches and selectors during this World Cup year,” Gibson added.

Tatafu Polota-Nau has played 142 Super Rugby games for the Waratahs. Photo: Richard /EPA

Polota-Nau has played 142 Super Rugby games for the Waratahs and is a regular starting hooker for Australia.

He has already arrived back in Sydney and could be selected for Saturday's game against the Queensland Reds.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)