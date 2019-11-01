Coach Eddie Jones has given his England side licence to play with freedom against South Africa on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Eddie Jones insists England’s players will be fearless and ready to make history when they step on the turf at the International Stadium in Yokohama for tomorrow’s World Cup final.

England will face the South African Springboks in the Cup Final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan tomorrow.

(Kick-off is at 10:43 South African time.)

Jones has told an unchanged England side to play with freedom against South Africa as they go in search of their second Rugby World Cup — 16 years after winning in Australia.