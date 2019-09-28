Japan's Lomano Lemeki, left, is tackled by Russia's Vladimir Ostroushko as Russia's Vasily Artemyev, right, watches during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Tokyo Stadium between Russia and Japan in Tokyo last Friday. Photo: AP Photo/Jae Hong

SHIZUOKA – Japan made a late change to their starting team to play Ireland on Saturday when winger Lomano Lemeki was added to the lineup in place of Will Tupou an hour before kick-off.

The 1.77 metre Lemeki started in the opening day win against Russia but coach Jamie Joseph opted to bring in Ryohei Yamanaka at fullback and shift Will Tupou to the wing to add some height to his back three ahead of an expected Irish aerial threat.