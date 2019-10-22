Referee Jaco Peyper shows a red card to France's Sebastien Vahaamahina during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Oita Stadium in Oita. Photo: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

YOKOHAMA – World Cup on Tuesday confirmed that SA referee Jaco Peyper was not considered for Rugby World Cup duty after a foolish picture of him with Wales fans appeared on social media. The photo was taken after Peyper refereed the Wales vs France quarterfinal and in the match, France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was red-carded. He struck Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright with an elbow in the face on Sunday.

Once the picture went viral, World Rugby was forced to investigate the circumstances around Peyper appearing to mock the elbow action.

World Cup said Peyper has apologised for an inappropriate photo. However, it was not enough as World Rugby confirmed he was not considered for this weekend's semifinals in Yokohama.

'World Rugby can confirm that the match officials selection committee did not consider Jaco Peyper for selection this weekend,' World Rugby said in a statement.