KUMAMOTO – Despite being hit by World Cup-ending injuries to four players, France will not be dodging any physical challenge when they take on beefy Tonga on Sunday, according to stand-in captain Jefferson Poirot.
Fullback Thomas Ramos and hooker Peato Mauvaka were ruled out of the World Cup on Friday, following the earlier exits of prop Demba Bamba and winger Wesley Fofana.
The rising injury count has stretched France's resources as they manage a quick turnaround between games but prop Poirot said it would not change how they approached the game.
"We know about our opponents' physicality, their aggressiveness," Poirot, France's third captain from three pool games in Japan, told reporters at Kumamoto Stadium on Saturday.
"If we can match them on that front, we'll have more chances to play our game.