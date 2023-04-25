The Springbok fullback posted what appears to be a farewell message on his social media account that appears to indicate that he will leave his club Toyota Verblitz.

“I’d like to thank the staff and my teammates for an epic four years,” the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter “and to our wonderful fans for always being so supportive. I appreciate the opportunity to have represented such a great team. Arigato (Thank you).”

Le Roux joined the club in 2019 and as recently as April 8 played his 50th match for the Toyota-based team, which is located on the southern coast of Japan. The Bok No 15, capped 82 times at Test level did not indicate which team he would be moving on to, but speculation online argued that he could return to Wasps to help that embattled club regain promotion to the English Premiership.

I’d like to thank the staff and my team mates for an epic 4 years and, to our wonderful fans for always being so supportive. I appreciate the opportunity to have represented such a great team, Arigato @toyotaverblitz 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9BFKuiq1ke — Willie le roux (@wjjleroux) April 25, 2023

Previously, Le Roux played for Wasp from 2017 to 2019. He has also plied his trade before that for the Sharks, Canon Eagles, Griquas, and the Free State Cheetahs after having started his professional career with the Boland Cavaliers in 2010.