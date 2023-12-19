Jacques Nienaber’s Leinster beat Stormers to Springbok ‘Viking’ RG Snyman’s signature

Irish powerhouse Leinster on Tuesday announced they had signed two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok lock RG Snyman. The 29-year-old second rower said last month this season would be his final with United Rugby Championship champions Munster. He will join Leinster ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

📜✍️ | 𝗟𝗲𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗚 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗮𝗻.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/FW9IuchGkT#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/VwzDsCeS0q — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 19, 2023 After much speculation over his future, including being linked with a move to the Stormers, Leinster moved quickly to secure the big Springboks’ services. Leinster are, of course, now coached by Jacques Nienaber, who guided the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup title in France in October.

“We’re delighted that RG is joining us next season. He is a world class operator, coming into his prime and a powerful athlete who will bring more competition to that position for our squad,” said Leinster director of rugby Leo Cullen. “He is also a double-World Cup winning Springbok and all that brings in terms of experience and all our players can tap into that. We are always looking for ways we can improve our learning as a group and I know from speaking to Jacques that RG will hopefully help us do just that.

“His arrival is a fair bit away yet, but it’s great to have his signature and in time we can welcome him properly, but for now it’s all eyes on our trip down to Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.” Commenting on the move, Snyman, known as “The Viking,” said: “Having settled really well in Limerick since our arrival in Ireland almost four years ago, my wife and I want to stay on in Ireland if possible. “Continuing with Munster Rugby beyond June of 2024, was no longer a choice I could exercise. I will continue to give my absolute all and best for Munster, on and off the field, until the end of the season.

“After careful consideration of all offers presented, the Leinster opportunity was the one I decided on. It is an invitation that allows me to continue to stay part of a world class high performance rugby set-up. It also enables my wife and I to stay in Ireland,” he said. “I am a professional rugby player. I need to work very hard to see to it that I add value to any system that trusts me enough to improve its cause. At Leinster, I will continue to be challenged to my utmost limit to improve my game and hopefully contribute to improve the club. That will be my only job and I intend to do everything to achieve this at the highest level of performance.